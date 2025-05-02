Tracker season 2 episode 19 sneak peek: Dory’s big return

Sunday night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 2 episode 19 officially arrive. So what is the main highlight?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that Colter is still desperate to find out what happened to his dad the night he died, and he seems to think that Dory could have at least some information that could help him. Now, it has admittedly taken forever for Melissa Roxburgh to come back this season, and we do tend to think that her role on The Hunting Party is a big part of the reason why.

Now if you head over to TVLine right now, you can see a new sneak preview for the upcoming episode that features Justin Hartley’s character alongside his on-screen sister, hoping to get a little more information that she may have uncovered. We don’t view this scene as supplying any real answers, but rather moving things towards the place that we eventually want them to be.

At this point, we are very much aware of the fact that getting Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles both back is a challenge; ultimately, our dream scenario is that both of them are able to join Hartley for the same episode. With that in mind, it is our general feeling that the show should just be patient, and we know that there are a lot of other interesting twists and turns that we’re going to be able to see along the way. Because of that, why rush anything else? What is the value in doing that?

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 episode 19 when it arrives?

Are you glad to see Melissa back, and what do you think Colter is going to learn? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

