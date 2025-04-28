Tracker season 2 episode 19 promo: Is Reenie in danger?

We were well-aware of the fact that entering Tracker season 2 episode 19, the producers would want to throw crazy stuff at us. With that, what did the promo throw at us?

Well, it is interesting in that we know Melissa Roxburgh is finally returning as Dory for “Rules of the Game” over the coming weekend. Yet, there’s so much crazy stuff happening here that CBS did not even feel the need to put that in the promo! Instead, they are going in a different shocking direction…

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full preview for what lies ahead, one that showcases that Reenie may be captured and in grave danger by the time the story ends. She isn’t able to answer the phone when Colter calls, and that is the sort of thing that has to give you some pause.

So could she really die? There is a part of us that feels reasonably confident that she’s going to be okay; yet, at the same time, we are on the heels of Fire Country potentially killing off a major character. If there was a proper time to take some people out of the equation, this would absolutely be it. We also do tend to think that whatever happens here will totally be used to set the stage for the finale and it would be crazy on some level if that does not happen.

As for Roxburgh’s Dory…

We do think that she could be bringing some info about Colter’s family that is important for the finale; yet, it may also be something that is used to actually set up more down the road. We know that a Tracker season 3 is coming, so why hurry anything along?

