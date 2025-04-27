Tracker season 2 episode 19 spoilers: How Dory returns

If you want to be excited to see Tracker season 2 episode 19 on CBS moving forward, it starts in some ways with a notable return. After all, Melissa Roxburgh is poised to come back as Dory over the course of this hour!

We recognize that for a lot of people out there, you likely were eager to see her earlier than this. Yet, here is where we remind you that the actress is rather busy these days due to her gig on The Hunting Party, which is still awaiting a renewal. We are just glad to see her at all, especially since she has value information when it comes to Colter’s family history. That has been a huge part of the story all season long, so why shift away from it now?

Below, you can check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 19 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Rules of the Game” – When Reenie’s client, Leo Sharf (recurring guest star Pej Vahdat), hires Colter to track down his missing assistant before his company launch, the case takes a personal turn and Reenie becomes entangled in a deadly vendetta threatening both of their lives, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Melissa Roxburgh returns as Colter’s sister, Dory Shaw.

Of course, we hope that we are going to see some progress when it comes to Colter’s family in this episode; also, wouldn’t it be nice to see her and Jensen Ackles back for an episode at some point next season? For now, that is high on our personal wishlist.

