Tracker season 2 spoilers: Melissa Roxburgh return confirmed

For everyone out there who has been eager to see Melissa Roxburgh back within the world of Tracker on CBS, we now have good news!

Today, it was officially confirmed that the Manifest alum (currently a part of The Hunting Party on NBC) is going to be back moving into the May 4 installment of the Justin Hartley show. We know that Colter’s sister Dory is important to the overall story, but Roxburgh’s schedule has made it rather complicated to get her back in the story.

Speaking to TV Insider in a recent interview, here is what the actress had to say about what she is going to be doing:

“I got to go play with them again … It was just short and sweet. But hopefully there’s more for the next season because I know they got another season … It’s more just building the relationship and setting up for whatever comes next with the siblings.”

One of the inherent risks that Tracker took in casting Melissa for the role is that there is only so much they will be able to bring her back; the same can be said for Jensen Ackles as Colter’s brother Russell, who we saw earlier on this season. Hopefully both of them do return for a third season, but we will have to ultimately wait and see on that.

As for the future of The Hunting Party, our hope remains that we are going to hear more about the future here, one way or another, before we get around to May. We tend to think that at least for now, there is a reasonably good chance that the show will be back for more.

