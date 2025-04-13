Tracker season 2 episode 17 spoilers: A look at ‘Memories’

Want to learn something more about Tracker season 2 episode 17? Well, there is another installment coming on CBS in seven days.

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Memories” is a story that is going to revolve around a different sort of mission for Colter. In particular, it is a personal one for Randy and because of that, this is almost the show getting a “two birds with one stone” sort of situation. You have a chance to really enjoy a great arc from top to bottom, and we can only hope that this leads to some other great stuff further on down the line.

Below, you can see the full Tracker season 2 episode 17 synopsis with some more insight as to what is ahead:

“Memories” – Randy enlists Colter’s services for his ex after her best friend goes missing following a night on the town in Reno, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 20 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what more is coming after the fact here? Well, let’s just note that there are three more episodes after this one including the finale and then after that, a long break. We are well-aware already of the fact that there is a season 3 renewal and in the long term, that’s not something that you have to worry about. Instead, just concern yourself with what we are going to see leading up to that, as we more than imagine that a few more twists and turns are going to be coming. There is also still a lot to dive into when it comes to Colter’s family life, and some of the secrets that we’ve seen exposed over the course of the past few weeks already.

