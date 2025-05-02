Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9: Last until finale

As we look more towards Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9 next week, of course there are reasons for excitement!

So, where do we start off here? Well, let’s just keep it rather simple in noting that there are onto two more episodes to go this season. You have to imagine that both of these are going to be crazy and beyond just that, we also tend to think that death could be looming around every corner. We have seen people get killed off plenty already — heck, it is already happened with Famous this season! Why not question what else could be coming here?

Below, you can see the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 9 synopsis with other insight all about what is to come:

Kanan, suspicious of Raq’s involvement, investigates Krystal’s disappearance. Raq faces fallout from Unique’s retaliation and Marvin’s mistake. Jukebox revisits her past, and Lou embraces his new path.

For us personally, one of the larger questions that we are left to think about has to be the future of the Raq – Kanan relationship, largely because it has been so difficult and fraught as it is. We do tend to think that what has happened so far may never be repaired, regardless of where their dynamic was at the start of the season.

As for what else is coming with Unique, let’s just say that we are more than a little bit curious. This is a guy who could be Breeze; or, we could be just being sent down a road that does not actually supply us with a ton of answers this season. He could also technically die again, and we tend to think that there are reasons to think we’ll see a big cliffhanger at the end of episode 9 to set the table for the finale.

