Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, May 1, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there also more that we can say about its spin-off in SVU?

Well, as per usual, let’s just note that there is a lot of stuff to get into here … but we will start by noting that there is, in fact, going to be new installments of both shows in just a matter of hours. Not only that, but this should really mark the arrival of the home stretch — there will be more installments coming the rest of the way, and you really just have to be prepared.

So what exactly are you going to be seeing over the next few hours? Well, as per usual, NBC is kind enough to give us some details! Just go ahead and take a look below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 20, “Sins of the Father” – When a car mechanic is murdered execution-style, Shaw and Riley suspect his job was a cover for more sinister talents; as the trail gets underway for the arrested suspect, Baxter, Price and Maroun are faced with who should answer for the crime.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20, “Shock Collar” – When a car with a young girl in the backseat is stolen, the SVU investigates whether it was a crime of opportunity or a targeted abduction.

Of course, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing some intense drama across both of these episodes but at the same time, not necessarily stories that connect to the end of the season. After all, this is a procedural and we do not always think that there is a real reason for them to rush things along. We just hope that we do get some sort of powerful end that makes us more eager for what the future holds.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order and SVU when they are on the air tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

