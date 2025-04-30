Shogun season 2 spoilers: New filming, story details!

If you have been eager to learn more information regarding Shogun season 2 over at FX, let’s just say we have good news now!

Today, it was officially confirmed that the second season is 100% going to happen. Not only that, but we’ve learned that per TVLine, filming is going to be in production in Vancouver in January. We have known for a while that Hiroyuki Sanada would be back as Toranaga; meanwhile, it has now been confirmed that Cosmo Jarvis is going to be back as John Blackthorne.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

To go along with all of this, we’ve now learned that season 2 is set “ten years after the events of the first season … and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

We do recognize that there were some people out there who were hoping to see the show film in Japan, and we do think there is a possibility that it could still happen for some scenes. However, at the same time, we recognize that there are some logistical challenges that go along with it. More than anything else, we tend to think the biggest challenge for Shogun in particular is just trying to find a way in order to ensure that you live up to the expectations from season 1. It is important to recall here that there is no source material to go on here and because of that, there are a ton of different challenges that the creative team faced when crafting this.

Fingers crossed, we are going to at least get some more insight on the cast between now and when production actually does start off.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Shogun, including other premiere date hopes

What are you most excited to see moving into Shogun season 2 when it airs?

When do you want to see the show back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







