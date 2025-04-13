Shogun season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Shogun season 2 between now and the end of April? Make no mistake, we want that — how can we not? It has been a long time now since the first season premiered, and we know that there is a pressure out there to deliver more that was not around the last time. Who could’ve predicted that we had one of the best shows of the past several years?

Well, here is what we can say about season 2 at present. The good news is that we know that they are making another chapter, and a lot of preparation has been done.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to check out further TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in now and remind you that this is not one of those shows that can be made in a short amount of time at all — there is so much preparation that goes into making it perfect, and we have yet to even hear anything definite when it comes to filming yet! It is with this in mind that it would not be a shock if the second season does not arrive until late 2026 or even early 2027.

Would it be nice to not have to wait three years (or somewhat close to it) in order to get a show back? Absolutely, but this is where we also remind you that Severance proved you can be gone a really long time and still end up returning to huge numbers. We really don’t think the people over at Hulu and FX are altogether worried about this. Instead, their priority is most likely just making sure that the next iteration of the show feels as immersive and authentic as what we ended up seeing the first time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Shogun, including what more is going to be coming

What do you most want to see when Shogun season 2 eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







