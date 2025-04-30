The Rookie season 7 episode 17: Who will Seth become?

Throughout a good chunk of last night’s The Rookie season 7 episode, we got another reminder that Seth is a complicated guy. How much so? Let’s just say that is a hard thing to answer.

First and foremost, though, let’s just say that the character’s problem with lying has been now exposed more than ever — as well as where it comes from. A lot of it is a deep place of insecurity, and that is something that we are going to see him have to deal with. Yet, he has also now gone through something potentially traumatic after losing a leg.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So how he is going to move forward from this? Well, he may have to figure out his own sort of drive. Speaking to TV Insider, Patrick Keleher had the following to say about his character’s possible mindset:

“I would say pretty damaged. I don’t know where he is at. In that last monologue, he talks about, ‘Nobody at the station wants me anymore. This is it. I’m done. I’m done.’ And no one tries to cheer him up and says, ‘No, dude, you have a second chance. You can come back in and if you really try, you can be a good cop.’ So I don’t know where he is.”

Ultimately, he may have to figure out his path on his own, as there is still some good work that he can do — it is going to just be a hard road. We do think that a lot of people are going to sympathize with him but at the same time, they won’t forget about everything that’s happened. There are major trust issues here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to The Rookie, including what more is ahead

What do you think we’re going to see from Seth moving into the rest of The Rookie this season?

Do you think we’re going to actually see him again? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







