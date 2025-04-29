The Rookie season 7 episode 17 spoilers: Last before finale

The Rookie season 7 episode 17 is coming to ABC next week and if you are not aware, there is a lot to be excited about. Why not set the table?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that “Mutiny and the Bounty” is going to set the table in some way for the finale. There are only two episodes left and within each one of them, we imagine that there’s going to be some big stuff. We recognize that the producers have a lot of different stuff that they have to attend to and beyond just that, we tend to think that we are going to be building towards some sort of big cliffhanger as well. Isn’t this one of those things that the show does best? Well, we at least tend to think so anyway.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reviews!

If you want to get a few more details now for what is ahead, we suggest you check out the full The Rookie season 7 episode 17 synopsis below:

The team helps Skip Tracer Randy when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela and Nyla enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley is threatened to drop a case.

So is there one thing that stands out above the rest here? Well, Randy is going of those recurring cast stars that this show has a lot of fun with, and typically his presence is needed in order to offset a lot of other things that are happening. At this point, we have a hard time thinking that we’re about to see a story that is anywhere different. There could be some serious stuff that is in here — and maybe it is tied to Wesley? That at least feels possible…

Related – Be sure to learn even more news on The Rookie, including the latest Tom / Lucy scoop

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 17?

Share now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







