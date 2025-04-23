The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Major Lucy answers ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared for the remainder of The Rookie season 7, we know that there are a few stories that do stand out. What is front and center here?

Well, for fans of #Chenford, we do think it makes sense to root for them to be together again sooner rather than later. One of the obstacles here is going to be the Sergeant’s exam, which is going to allow the two of them to be on equal footing in a way that they were not before. It is also something that is clearly occupying a lot of her time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Here is the good news — it does feel like we’re going to learn the results of said exam before The Rookie comes to a close this season. However, you may be stuck waiting for a while to see that. Here is more of what Hawley had to say on that subject to TVLine:

“As always, there’s a lot going on in our episodes. There might be a distraction or two… they don’t post the results [of the exam] right away, so there’s also the pain of waiting, and the stress of that.”

Now, we do think that there’s a good case to have Tim and Lucy back together by the end of this season, mostly in that there is really not that much of a reason to keep them apart at this point. Why would you, all things considered? We do understand the “will they or won’t they?” tension but at the same time, we’re seven years in at this point. It feels like high time for an evolution and for us all to see something different.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Rookie now, including what else is ahead

What do you think we are going to see with Lucy the rest of the way on The Rookie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







