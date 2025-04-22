The Rookie season 7 episode 16 spoilers: Lucy’s sergeant’s exam

For those out there who are not altogether aware at the moment, The Rookie season 7 episode 16 is coming to ABC next week. What can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that the title for the story is “The Return,” and there is a pretty big reason for that as a familiar face from the past will be coming back into the fold. As for the specifics around it, that remains unclear — yet, there are only a few installments left! Things are going to get crazy, and we tend to think that on some level, everything is going to escalate from here on out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just try to set the table for what all is ahead. Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 7 episode 16 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley, and Tim supports Lucy as she prepares for the sergeant’s exam.

Lucy taking the sergeant’s exam could be a really fun storyline as we move forward, mostly because it does mark such a significant growth in her character. Think about who she was at the start of the series, and also where she is now. This is the sort of progress that you love to see with a long-running show like this, especially one that has already been renewed for a season 8. We just have to wait and see what happens on the other side of said exam … but we do tend to think that succeeds with a lot of what she sets her mind to.

Related – Is a big Nolan storyline over on The Rookie season 7?

What do you most want to see at the moment heading into The Rookie season 7 episode 16?

Do you have any big predictions at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







