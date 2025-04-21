The Rookie season 7: Is one big Nolan storyline over?

We know that tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see a big storyline for John Nolan on The Rookie season 7. After all, another documentary is coming, and this one will allow him to face a certain part of the past.

Now with that being said, though, we do think it is a fine opportunity to talk about what story was not included at all. To be specific, we are talking here about Nathan Fillion’s character and then Bailey adopting.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Screen Rant, showrunner Alexi Hawley seems to suggest that the story with the two characters adopting is over — at least for the time being:

I think it has. I think that’s a road, sadly, with a lot of low points for them. But I think that’s also a reality for lots of people. The part, [especially], where they couldn’t have a kid biologically was very recognizable.

I do think that, at the end of the day, just the sheer volume of near-death experiences that they both have on the daily… obviously, first responders can adopt, so we’re not saying that, but [it’s] the reality of their unique situation. But I think they’ve come through it and, for now at least, have made their peace with [the fact] that it’s just the two of them.

Of course, we do think that the key part of this quote is the “for now” quote, mostly due to the fact that anything can change at almost any moment — and that is something that we are more than prepared for at this particular point in time. We are just going to have to wait and see what the future holds here — that much is abundantly clear entering the already-renewed season 8.

