The Rookie season 7 episode 16 spoilers: EP on new documentary

As many of you may be aware of at this point, The Rookie season 7 episode 16 is coming to ABC soon and it should stand out. After all, we are getting another super-unique documentary story! These are the sort of things that this show does really well and with that, it feels easy to expect more of the same here.

Of course, this documentary is still not going to be about the same sort of story that you’ve had a chance to see before … and in particular, it could be a little bit spooky!

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Alexi Hawley had the following to say about what the motivation for this particular story is:

“Every time we do one of these true-crime documentaries, we try to find a real one to homage … Early on it was the Tiger King/Making a Murderer-type thing, and coming into this season we really wanted to do something spooky, something that was more Ghost Hunter-y.”

Now if there is a way that we can describe this story in our mind, it is bringing our mind back to the classic days of Scooby-Doo, one where you think that there is a supernatural outcome when it reality, there is likely a logical explanation to whatever is going on here. (Sure, we know that there are some Scooby-Doo iterations that actually do have a supernatural component, but we are not thinking about that at the moment.)

In the end, we know that John Nolan is going to be a huge part of the story and for good reason — his past is going to be a big part of the documentary! We’ll just have to wait and see here what sort of impact all the cameras may have in this particular instance.

