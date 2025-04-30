Is Wild Cards new tonight on The CW, or pushed back?

Is Wild Cards new tonight on The CW? Or, has something come about at the last minute to change things up here?

Well, we will start off here by noting that there is some good stuff to look forward to when it comes to this show. Alas, you will not be seeing it all right away. There is no installment tonight, as it was previously reported that The CW has opted to delay the show for one week due to a Cuomo Town Hall: The First 100 Days special instead. Will this be frustrating for some people? We tend to think so, mostly due to the fact that this is the second straight day that a major network has shifted around their schedule due to political programming.

Now if you have not heard a lot about the next Wild Cards episode, it is the finale and things are going to be pretty darn epic. Are we going to learn some more about what really happened with Daniel? We tend to think so, just as we are also anticipating a few revelations when it comes to the Ellis – Max relationship. We do tend to think that the producers are following a pretty clear blueprint with this and honestly, we don’t mind!

If you want to see more of what’s ahead, check out the season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) makes a shocking discovery about the criminal kingpin responsible for Daniel’s death, and who is protecting him. Max (Vanessa Morgan), George (Jason Priestley) and Ricky (Fletcher Donovan) try to solve the cryptic clues hidden in Ashford’s office (#213). The episode is written by Michael Konyves & James Thorpe and directed by James Genn.

