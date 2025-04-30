Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/23/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there more we can say about Chicago Fire to go along with Chicago PD?

We recognize that we are in the midst of the home stretch of the season and because of this, you have a real desire to see more as soon as possible. Unfortunately, that is not the case tonight: None of the shows are poised to air new installments. Luckily, this is just a one-week break, and they will all be coming back on Wednesday, May 7.

So what can you expect when they all return? Without further ado, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the attached synopses…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 20, “The Invisible Hand” – 05/07/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out. Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first. Charles’ distrust of a patient complicates his treatment. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20, “Cut Me Open” – 05/07/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51. Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 20, “Black Ice” – 05/07/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking. TV-14

So what is coming on the other side here?

The good news is that following the May 7 episodes, you are going to have installments on the 14th and then eventually the finale on the 21st. While we know that a number of other shows are doing smaller episode orders these days, we’re glad that is not the case here.

