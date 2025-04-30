Will Trent season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Who is Sheriff Caleb?

For those who have seen an early promo for Will Trent season 3 episode 17 airing next week, you may have seen a Sheriff turn up. As it turns out, this is someone who could be around for a while — or at the very least, play a major role in the story.

According to a report right now from TVLine, you are going to see Severance actor Yul Vazquez turn up as Sheriff Caleb, someone described as a “rugged, handsome, fiercely stubborn hometown hero [who then] uses his self-appointed status as a constitutional sheriff to protect his community and has little patience for outside interference.” Moving forward, Will and Faith are “sent to assist on a high-profile case,” only to then realize that “Caleb makes it clear he doesn’t want their help.” Will something change his mind?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional updates!

Well, we do tend to think that this Sheriff could be someone who serves as a significant part of the story in one way or another, and that is a big part of what makes him so intriguing! We do think that Will Trent may in theory be setting the stage for something more next season (which has already been renewed), though we suppose it is also possible that they are simply just doing something to better set the stage for the finale.

In general, we do think that this is one of those shows that always works better when there are some significant foils in the mix. It doesn’t mean that we are going to root for them, but there is nonetheless still some value in seeing them stick around. We just want Will in particular to be happy at some point, mostly just because of the fact that he has gone through so much trauma.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Will Trent, including what else is ahead here

What do you think Sheriff Caleb will bring to Will Trent season 3 as we move forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







