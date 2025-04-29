Will Trent season 3 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Will Trent season 3 episode 17 on ABC, there are a lot of things to be excited about. After all, consider where things stand! There are only two more stories the rest of the way, and we tend to think that we are going to see great action, solid mysteries, and potentially a big cliffhanger, as well.

Luckily, we are happy to know that the series is going to be coming back for a season 4 already, and that does 100% make the rest of the season a bit easier to embrace. There’s none of the fear — or rather, the only fear we have is for the characters.

Without further ado here, let’s just get more into Will Trent season 3 episode 17 specifically. The title for this hour is “Why Hello, Sheriff,” and you can see the synopsis below:

While investigating a murder in a rural town and clashing with the local sheriff, Will uncovers surprising truths about his past. Meanwhile, Angie makes an unexpected discovery, and Ormewood continues to struggle with his diagnosis.

We do think that this should be a good reminder of everything that this series does really well — sure, you do have those mystery angles but at the same time, you consistently end up pairing them with opportunities to learn more about the characters. Will’s past remains a central part of the story and in that way, we’re glad that we continue to unpeel it over time.

Given this show’s propensity to have ongoing stories, go ahead and be prepared for some sort of ending that better sets the stage for what is to come.

