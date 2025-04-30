Grey’s Anatomy season 22: EP jokingly pleads for more Meredith

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 22 is absolutely going to happen at ABC, just as we also anticipate Ellen Pompeo being back. Now with that being said, could she have a larger role than she has in the past few seasons?

Well, one of the things we’ve seen Ellen do over the past few years is scale back how many on-screen appearances she has as Meredith Grey — though she does still remain a narrator and executive producer behind the scenes. We can’t speak to whether or not she will be a full-time cast member again in the near future, but we do know this: Another EP would love to see her around constantly!

Speaking (per Entertainment Weekly) while at Pompeo’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony this week, here is what Debbie Allen, a frequent director who also plays Catherine Fox, had to say:

“We let her out to go do that other show … Okay, Ms. Thing. Are you okay now? You did that. Now bring your butt back home.”

Allen is referring here to Good American Family, a show that has streamed on Hulu over the past several weeks. We know that it was important for Pompeo to take this on and do something a little bit different, but is the passion still there for Meredith? She has noted that, both personally and professionally, it does not make sense for her to ever leave Grey’s Anatomy, especially since she realizes how impactful the role is and also the obvious financial benefit of the part.

Fingers crossed that at some point later this summer, we’ll have a better sense of just how many episodes Ellen will be a part of. Until then, we just have to wait and see.

Do you want to see more of Ellen Pompeo moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22?

