The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6: Actor on Nick’s betrayal

We had a feeling entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6 that there would be some sort of major surprise. Yet, did you still expect what we got from Nick?

If you need a quick refresher here, what we can say is rather simple: Nick ended up confessing the truth about the plan at Jezebel’s to High Commander Wharton, a move that was seemingly tied to self-preservation. He was not prepared to square off against the guy in verbal combat and because of that, he had no other explanation for what he was there.

Of course, it is easy to feel infuriated by Nick’s decision, especially since it could spell the end of his relationship with June for good. Yet, it was important to at least see it was complicated. For more on that, here is some of what Max Minghella (who plays the character) had to say to TV Insider:

In the actual scene where that information is revealed by Nick to Wharton, it was important to me that it really felt like it was a no-win situation. At least in his mind, that there was nothing he could do. And even though I’m not going to defend his decision at all, nor do I expect anybody in the audience to sympathize with it, it was important to me that at least in the moment, it felt like there was no escape and that he didn’t have a choice. Sometimes people don’t think clearly under pressure. I think that’s an important thing that I kept thinking about shooting that scene is like, we’re not always perfect people on TV. We want everyone to do the right thing all the time. But I like that this show has always embraced 50 shades of gray in everybody.

Ultimately, is there still a way that Nick can redeem himself … or is that even possible for a show like this? That is at least something we are eager to see explored coming up.

