Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short to host Match Game

Just in case Only Murders in the Building is not enough Martin Short for you at this point, let’s just say we have good news!

Today, ABC confirmed that they are believing the iconic game show Match Game back for another chapter and for this one, Short will be serving as the host. The previous version of the series wrapped up a few years ago, when another frequent Saturday Night Live host in Alec Baldwin was front and center.

So why make the move to Short? Well, we do think it is coming at a time when he has never been more popular. The Hulu comedy alongside Steve Martin is a runaway hit but beyond just that, we’re not sure anyone is better at improv and acting in the moment than Short is. He will bring a lot of zany energy to the series, and that could help to potentially create a viral moment or two.

Also, who knows? Maybe another Only Murders in the Building star or two could stop by as a part of the series at some point. We do tend to think that the fifth season will be on at some point this summer; our feeling is that once it is done filming in New York City, it will be easier for Short to make the jump over to doing this show. There is no premiere date set for it yet, but the great thing about is that it could really come out whenever the network wants. There is an evergreen quality here that has to very much be a part of the charm.

What do you think about Martin Short ordering more Match Game, and are you eager for more Only Murders in the Building?

