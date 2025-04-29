Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 trailer: Chaos in the Alps

On May 21, you are going to have a chance to check out the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere over on Hulu. Are you ready now for what is to come?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new extended look at the Nicole Kidman drama, which is finally coming back after a really long time. The new season is going to take you to another continent, where Masha is going to encounter a number of new faces. So is her past really going to be buried? For now, it feels like the answer is “far from it.”

Before we dive too much further here, let’s just share the synopsis below to set the stage:

Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Now, the fantastic cast for the series this time around includes Kidman alongside new additions Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin. Who knows? There is always a chance that someone from season 1 comes back.

How is Masha going to “help” here?

Well, the thing that we are perhaps the most curious to learn more is that at the end of season 1, she found a way to basically conjure up more memories of her daughter — is she going to find a way to do that for others, and will it backfire?

