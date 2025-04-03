Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date set at Hulu

After a near eternity of waiting, we come today bearing great news about Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 over at Hulu. We finally have a premiere date!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Wednesday, May 21, the Nicole Kidman series is going to arrive, years following the end of season 1. Nicole Kidman is back once more as Masha, and the photo above is your first look at the character in her new Swiss Alps setting.

Want to learn more about the new season now? Then take a look at the attached synopsis:

Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

The series stars Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.

If you watched the first season, you know that this is a dark, twisted show with a lot of crazy twists and turns. It also clearly has a great cast this time around. We honestly weren’t sure after season 1 how in the world the series would come back, but we are more than happy to see things play out moving forward.

In general, the plan for Nine Perfect Strangers is clearly to use it to dovetail off of the success of The Handmaid’s Tale, which we certainly think is going to be huge for Hulu with its sixth and final season. (It also has a spin-off coming via The Testaments.)

