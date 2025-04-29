The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 video: Cast sets the stage

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, of course there are reasons for excitement!

After all, consider for a moment here that we saw Ellie and Dina go on an incredible journey up to Seattle, one that could now be fraught with grave danger. Ellie wants revenge for Joel and is willing to do whatever she can in order to do that. Unfortunately for her, she does not realize that the WLF is as big as it is. This is not just as simple as finding Abby and her group.

If you head over to this link right now, you can see a number of the cast and crew break down further everything that happened on episode 3, with an eye in some ways towards how it matters moving forward. We did need to have a little bit of time to dive into the grief these characters were feeling; because of that, it is easier to understand what they will do from here on out.

Are there still going to be twists and turns? Absolutely, and one of the things we are left to wonder here is whether or not someone like Tommy could be more actively involved. Are we in a spot here where he would leave Jackson Hole? A part of him may want that but at the same time, the town still needs every hand on deck in order to repair from what happened with the attack.

Could someone else die?

Well, at this point, let’s just say this — you have to be worried about it! This story has already proven at this point that almost anything could happen, and we have to be ready.

