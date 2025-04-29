Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we hear something more about Big Little Lies season 3 between now and the end of April? Obviously, we want it. With that being said, it still does not think that it is coming anytime soon.

After all, consider the following here first and foremost we are talking here about a network in HBO that tends to think really far ahead with its releases. Not only is everything pretty much etched in stone for 2025, but they already have a lot planned for next year. True Detective season 5 seems to be a show in the works right now for 2027.

So where does all of this leave Big Little Lies? Well, for now, we certainly do not think it is going to be back for another two years at least and with that, an official renewal is likely not coming anytime soon. For now, the plan here seems to be solidifying all of the source material first. From there, you have to try and sort out the schedules of some of the stars and that’s not easy. Remember that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are extremely busy doing a lot of other stuff, and liming things up here is not going to be altogether easy, either.

The most important thing at this point is bringing the show back only in the event that it is really worthwhile. We tend to think that HBO is not going to bring the show back unless they really think it can be as good as the first two, so we’re putting a lot of faith in them.

Fingers crossed, we are at least going to get some sort of update on what lies ahead over the course of the summer. Time will tell…

