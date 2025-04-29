St. Denis Medical season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s finale on NBC, of course it makes sense to want more news on a St. Denis Medical season 2 premiere date. Why wouldn’t you? The first season really delivered on some funny antics with some real, relatable characters. This is a brand of comedy that this network has delivered for the past couple of decades in particular, and we also don’t want this sort of show to go anywhere in the near future.

Ultimately, this is why we’re so happy to say that the show was renewed several weeks ago for more! Clearly, the network really believes in what the writers and producers are doing, and we also hope that more and more viewers check it out over the summer.

So now that we know St. Denis Medical is going to be coming back for more, that brings us to the next all-important question: When will it actually return? NBC has yet to reveal their official fall schedule, but we do tend to think something more is going to be revealed over the next few weeks.

As for an exact premiere date, our general feeling is that this will be revealed at some point in June or July. The show itself actually has a pretty broad window as to when it could air again. The best-case scenario is that it airs again in either September or October. However, it is also possible that we are stuck waiting until early next year, depending on the rollout and if NBC is waiting to pair this show with something else. We would love to get back to St. Denis sooner rather than later, but really, you have to do whatever is going to be the most important when it comes to the long-term future of the series.

