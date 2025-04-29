Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/29/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, what else can we say about the spin-offs Most Wanted and International?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: There are no installments for any of these shows at all. You are going to be stuck waiting until next week (May 6) to see the franchise back. If there is a silver lining, it is that there are three episodes left and you will see those weekly leading into the finale. The hard thing to digest is that these will be the series finales for both Most Wanted as well as International.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So what is actually going to up throughout next week’s episodes? Take a look at the synopses below…

FBI season 7 episode 20, “Startup” – When a CEO is killed by a targeted explosion inside his penthouse, the team must work to figure out how someone accessed the highly secure building. Their task is further complicated when they discover the crime may be the work of an artificial intelligence program. Meanwhile, Maggie pumps the brakes on her personal life, on FBI, Tuesday, May 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 20, “We’re Out of Here” – When an American official in charge of a high-profile three-way prisoner swap in Belgrade is detained in Romania, he requests the Fly Team step in and carry out the exchange. When their convoy is attacked and one of the prisoners escapes, the team must do everything in their power to find the missing prisoner before the highly sensitive mission is compromised, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20, “Trash Day” – After a New Jersey mayor is kidnapped, the Fugitive Task Force works against the clock to untangle a web of political conspiracies that may aid their investigation. Meanwhile, Ray’s camping trip with his father and Caleb takes an unexpected turn, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Learn more news about the upcoming FBI – CIA spin-off show

What do you want to see on FBI when the show returns, along with both of its spin-offs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







