Is Will Trent, The Rookie new tonight on ABC, or delayed?

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Beyond just that, what can we say about The Rookie? We understand if you tune in tonight and are a little confused.

So what exactly is going on here? Well, there is no real reason to beat around the bush here: These two shows are still going to be on tonight. However, they are going to be airing an hour later than usual. This was a last-minute decision brought on in part by a Presidential interview that is now on at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This should also be a one-week change, with both of the series returning to their typical timeslots next week.

Now, if you do want to get some sort of further details here to better tide you over, we simply suggest that you take a look at the synopses below…

Will Trent season 3 episode 16, “Push, Jump, Fall” – Will and Faith fight to clear an innocent woman’s name while uncovering a deadly drug ring. Meanwhile, Angie spirals after a traumatic event, and Ormewood grapples with his diagnosis, unsure of how much to share with those closest to him.

The Rookie season 7 episode 16, “The Return” – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley, and Tim supports Lucy as she prepares for the sergeant’s exam.

Of the two episodes here, we may actually be equally excited for both. After all, consider for a moment here that Tim and Lucy may be getting closer to being back together. Meanwhile, we’re still rooting for Angie and Will on the other show … but figuring it out for the two of them is going to be a pretty huge challenge.

What do you want to see when it comes to Will Trent and also The Rookie when they air tonight on ABC?

