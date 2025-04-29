The Voice 27: Iris Herrera begins Playoffs with ‘White Horse’

Tonight on NBC, we had a chance to see the Playoffs kick off on The Voice — and with that, Iris Herrera led the way with “White Horse.”

First and foremost, can we say there are reasons aplenty why Kelsea Ballerini loves have her on her team? She is one of the best performers this season, and then also someone who despite her young age, comes across as seasoned and experienced. She’s also got a cool, raspy voice that brings to mind a little bit of classic rock mixed with a former coach on the show in Miley Cyrus.

Just based on her leading off the Playoffs tonight, a major part of us thinks that she is as close a shoo-in as you are going to find to advancing to the next round. Of course, nothing is guaranteed and we are well-aware of that … but why wouldn’t you have a good bit of hope at this point?

So what about other members of Adam’s team? Well, take a look below…

Jaelen Johnston, “If You’re Reading” – We do tend to think we have a high bar for country artists on this show, but his lower register does help him to stand out. We don’t see the same instant star potential that we do with Iris, but he could be relatable to a ton of people.

Alanna Lynise “Nobody Gets Me” – We do like that the Playoffs is giving us a better chance to learn about the singers and also, she’s someone who is worth us getting to know better. This was her best performance of the season … but will it be enough?

Tinika Wyatt, “I Can Only Imagine” – This is a hard song to do just because it’s been done a lot over the years and is often thought of as one of the greatest contemporary Christian ballads of all time. Her vocals are great, but she was always an underdog entering this round.

Darius J, “Hey Ya!” – What a cool, crazy arrangement of the song. Honestly, we’d go with him and Iris to advance just because this was so refreshing from the typical stuff you get on the show.

Who moved on?

Iris was the first choice and deservedly so! Then came the second choice and this one was tough. She chose Alanna and while we would’ve went with Darius, we get it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

