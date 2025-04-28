The Neighborhood spin-off: Star talks Tracy Morgan series

For those who have not heard as of yet, the upcoming two-episode finale for The Neighborhood is going to contain a backdoor pilot. Unfortunately, the folks at CBS have decided already to not pick up this show, which was going to feature Malcolm and Marty at the center.

So what can we say now? Well, there is another spin-off still coming to Paramount+, one that is going to be featuring Tracy Morgan front and center. However, this is going to be a new character, and not who we saw him as previously seasons ago. It is a chance to flex more of his comedic chops but at the same time, show us even more of the universe. We should also note that a lot of this has already been filmed.

In speaking about all of this more to TVLine, Cedric the Entertainer himself had the following to say about the work that was done on the Morgan series:

“We shot eight episodes … We put together a really great cast, and it was fun to do some guest appearances … We’re going to air it some time in the fall, and we’re excited about that.”

Given that the upcoming eighth season of The Neighborhood proper is the final one, our general feeling is that this Paramount+ show could end up going on for a long time after the fact — and we do hope that on some level, it keeps this particular brand of comedy alive. We have certainly come to note at this point that modern-day sitcoms themselves are having a harder and harder time succeeding — The Conners is now done and with Poppa’s House canceled and the original Neighborhood ending, is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, alongside Happy’s Place and a few other shows, really going to be enough to man the sitcom fort?

