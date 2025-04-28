The Neighborhood season 7 episode 19, 20: The two-part finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to see The Neighborhood season 7 episode 19 to go along with episode 20. Are you ready? There is a two-part finale ahead and across the hour, you are going to see a lot of huge moments for both of the main families.

Now when it comes to the second episode in particular, we should go ahead and note that once upon a time, it was meant to be a backdoor pilot for a spin-off show. However, said spin-off is not going to happen, and we tend to think that this means a few planned stories there will be moved into the already-renewed eighth and final season. There is no firm premiere date for that now but personally, we hope that we are going to be seeing it this fall.

For now, let’s just go ahead and share synopses for the final episodes of season 7, shall we? Just go ahead and take a look below…

Season 7 episode 19, “Welcome to Pomp and Circumstance” – Tina and Gemma plan a joint graduation party for Malcolm and Grover, on part one of the hour-long seventh season finale of the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 5 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 7 episode 20, “Welcome to Venice” – The Butlers and Johnsons help Malcolm start a new chapter in a new city that, while just across town, is worlds away from the neighborhood, on part two of the hour-long seventh season finale of the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 5 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, there are going to be a lot of fun moments here, but don’t be shocked in the event that we get some sort of big cliffhanger, as well.

