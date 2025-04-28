Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country: Meet Boone

The Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country is going to be premiering during the 2025-26 TV season; with that, why not meet another new cast member?

According to a new report from Deadline, CSI: Vegas and Friday Night Lights alum Matt Lauria is going to be a series regular in the role of Boone. Per the official description, he is “Sheriff Mickey Fox’s smart, tough and capable deputy and longtime partner. Originally from Oakland, he’s used to a different kind of policing. Their contrasting law enforcement styles makes their partnership both complex and occasionally tense.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Mickey is of course played by Morena Baccarin, and the character has appeared a handful of times on Fire Country already. The spin-off has already brought on board Christopher Gorham and Michele Weaver, and we are curious to see if it is going to have ratings that are close at all to what we’ve seen from the Max Thieriot drama over the past few years. The producers here have taken a long time to ensure that they cast the right people, so is that an encouraging sign? We tend to think so!

Fingers crossed that a full Sheriff Country premiere date will be unveiled over the summer; our general feeling is that we’re going to be getting a timeslot in May during sweeps. Don’t be shocked if it airs on Fridays alongside the original show, a way in which to try to enrich audiences for both of them. We do recognize that there may also be more coming beyond this from the Fire Country universe, as there is that spin-off starring Jared Padalecki that was discussed months ago. We have not heard a whole lot sense, but the sheriff show is the top priority at present. There will be time to revisit it.

Related – Who is leaving Fire Country after season 3?

Are you excited to watch both Fire Country and the Sheriff Country spin-off as we move forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







