Chicago Fire season 13: Jake Lockett on leaving show

As many of you may unfortunately now be aware, Chicago Fire season 13 is going to be the last for Jake Lockett as Sam Carver.

What’s the reason for that? Well, it is a little bit complicated. What we can at least say is that the Chicago franchise often does rotate some cast members in and out, just as they have also made cuts for a number of cost-related reasons. We have yet to hear anything at this point that suggests that Lockett’s exit is tied at all to him wanting to depart.

For now, we do at least have a heartfelt message so share from the actor, who posted the following on Instagram alongside some video clips:

While I don’t exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won’t be exactly what it was and I am going to miss the hell out of that. So much pride in this journey.

It’s been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years.

And most importantly, the people that I was on the ground with day and night… thank you for the family you are and times you have been and will be there for me. If you’re not in one of these clips, there will be more to follow. So many cherished memories.

Of course, Carver’s exit does leave a void in Chicago Fire given that he had such a unique story, whether that be tied to his relationship with Violet or completely separate from it. This is someone who brought a lot to the series and this world, and it will be tricky moving forward without him being a part of it.

