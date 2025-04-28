The Amazing Race 37 episode 9 sneak peek: Mozzarella challenge

Wednesday night on CBS we are going to be seeing The Amazing Race 37 episode 9 arrive — and with that, why not see a sneak preview?

First and foremost, let’s take a moment here to spotlight the setting here in Naples, Italy — a place that is certainly noteworthy for a handful of different reasons. Of course, for American viewers, it is likely most well-known as a pizza destination. After all, Neapolitan pizza is a thing that so many try and replicate!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek for this Amazing Race episode that features a pair of teams actually take on a task involving one of the most important parts of any good pizza: Fresh mozzarella cheese. Brett & Mark and Carson & Jack each try to specifically fold the cheese in the way in which is needed — and of course, this is so much harder than it appears to be on the surface.

We’ve said this before, but these two teams are easily ones we could see being a part of the end of the season, mostly because they each have the makeup that you would expect from potential finalists here. Each team has a great working relationship and seem to complete tasks quickly; yet, what makes season 37 so great at this point is that there is no super-clear favorite. Han & Holden are probably the weakest team remaining and yet, even they have finished in 2nd place before! We do tend to think that from here on out, one little mistake like forgetting to get directions could doom a team. The margin for error is not huge, though we do also think that there may be at least one non-elimination between now and when we eventually get to the finish line.

