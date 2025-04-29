NCIS season 22 episode 19: A big LaRoche cliffhanger!

We had a feeling that NCIS season 22 episode 19 was going to give us answers on a number of major stories, especially with LaRoche. He has been a clear Big Bad for most of the season, and also a key point of frustration for Timothy McGee. He knew that something was shady about the guy, and he wanted to do whatever he could to take him down.

So, did that actually happen? Well, over the course of tonight’s installment we saw Tim piece together the dangerous people that LaRoche was working with, but also some of the stolen material that he was looking to haul away. This was all enough for McGee to try and chase him down himself, and that led to one of the bigger confrontations that we’ve had — and in a church, no less.

The good news? Well, in true crime-TV fashion, Torres, Parker, and Knight showed up just in time to make sure that Tim was okay, and they had LaRoche precisely where they wanted him. However, this was not the end of the story; rather, it may be just the beginning. This guy has been working with some dangerous thieves, but what he is up to is not just about money. As he noted in the final minutes, there is something a little deeper at play — and now, this may mean finally explaining the truth to the team.

Does this mean that LaRoche may not be the guy we’ve suspected all this time? Hardly. This is something that should be cleared up pretty early in the finale.

In some other news…

Parker opened up to Knight about what he’d learned regarding Lily, and she suggested that it may all be tied to closure regarding his mom. That would be a nice, emotional way to put a cap on things overall, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

