For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: April 2025 update

Now that we are getting closer to the end of April, is some big news on the horizon when it comes to For All Mankind season 5? Obviously, we want it; does that mean it is coming up on the horizon?

Well, the first thing that we should really note is that by all accounts, it seems as though filming may be done for the latest chapter of the story — one that will likely be largely about the new operation on the Goldilocks asteroid. We are incredibly curious what characters are still around, especially someone like Ed. Is he actually still alive? That’s a crazy thing to consider, but the questions are a part of what makes the series so intriguing.

Now, here is where we have bad news: While Apple TV+ did put out a sizzle reel not that long ago with some footage from some summer shows, For All Mankind was not a part of it. We tend to think of this as a sign that more than likely, we are going to be stuck waiting until we get around to at least the late summer or early fall to see what is next. A lot of patience may be required here to get from point A to point B … and that is exactly what we’re prepared for.

If we are lucky, we are hoping that there is going to be some sort of premiere-date announcement before the summer is over, and that the fifth season could conceivably arrive this fall. After all, we have already been waiting for a solid year and a half — why keep us waiting in the wings even longer?

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 5 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

