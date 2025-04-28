Fire Country season 4: Immediate resolution?

We more than understand if entering Fire Country season 4 on CBS, you want a lot of answers — and also want them fast. How can you not? Remember for a moment that at the end of the season 3 finale, the lives of multiple Leone family members were on the line.

At this point, we tend to think that killing off Vince is the most likely thing that will take place in the premiere, especially since there are a lot of reports out there suggesting that Billy Burke is going to be departing the series. Because of that, we tend to think that the moment is going to happen — and also sooner rather than later.

While the producers have necessarily confirmed anything at the moment, our general feeling is that within the opening minutes of the Fire Country season 4 premiere, the producers are going to address that — mostly because of the fact that there’s no real sense in dragging it out. After all, by the time that we get around to the first episode back, a good five or so months will have passed from where we are now. If there was ever a time to pick up the pace, that is it.

Presuming that the premiere does confirm that Vince is dead, we tend to think that at this point, the remainder of the first few episodes are going to be about dealing with death — and it is hard to really imagine anything else at this point. Even if a time jump is thrown in there at this point, that won’t wipe away any of the pain. The only reason that a jump could still happen is so a few characters can try to make a small leap forward.

