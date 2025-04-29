The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6: Nick’s big decision

We knew that entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6 there was a good chance for a few major twists. Did we get them? Sure, but it was not exactly in the ay in which a lot of us may have expected.

After all, you can argue that there was a ton of June – Nick romance rolled into what was actually a pretty short hour of TV … and we are also not sure that we ended in a place where anyone is going to be super happy. After all, did Nick sell out what June and Mayday were planning to Wharton?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that the answer to this is actually a little bit complicated. We do not think that Nick willingly wanted to say anything about what was being planned around Jezebel’s, but he found himself in a spot where he did not have that much of a choice. If he stayed quiet about what was up to there, he would have needed to come up with some other sort of explanation that his father-in-law would have accepted. He said what he did clearly out of self-preservation, and the problem is that whatever trust he had with June may now be broken.

Technically, you can actually view much of the June – Nick storyline now through the lens of him trying to get out in front of this admission. It may have been the reason why he wanted the two of them to take off to France, as he may have realized that the longer they were there, the truth could come out that he doomed much of Mayday and their plan.

Based at least on what we saw here, it is also fair to say that Wharton is not a friend … but how complicated things get from here remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale, including what more is ahead

What did you think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







