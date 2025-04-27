9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 spoilers: ‘The Last Alarm’ details

We know that entering 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 this coming Thursday, so many different things are poised to be different.

So, where do we start here? Well, “The Last Alarm” is going to feature many things, with the biggest one being the funeral of one Bobby Nash. We know that there are still a lot of people out there still reeling from this devastating death and for good reason; Peter Krause’s character was the rock of the show. We recognize that television shows do occasionally like to make big moves like this, but that does not mean that they are easy to digest. We tend to think that here in particular, it will reverberate through season 9, not just the end of this season.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to see the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 synopsis below:

Following the tragic events at the lab, the 118 must come together to lay their fallen hero to rest. Meanwhile, despite her own grief, Athena re-investigates the death of a child to help a grieving mother.

We do wonder based on reading this if Athena is doing what she can to deal with her own grief — is helping others just a way to get through it? We do think that this is just how she is wired and if she ever stops for too long to think about what happened to Bobby, she could struggle to move forward herself. This is inevitably going to be a big part of what defines the remainder of the season, but at some point, she may need to actually pause in order to let some of it digest.

