Poppa’s House season 2 renewal: Why was it canceled?

Entering tonight’s Poppa’s House season 1 finale on CBS, we do unfortunately know that a season 2 is not happening. Why is that? Well, there is a lot to discuss here!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that Damon Wayans – Damon Wayans Jr. comedy would probably be renewed easily if it had aired on another network and drawn a pretty similar audience. However, the bar is just set higher in general for shows on this network, and we don’t have much evidence that suggests that this is ever going to change at any point in the near future. Our overall feeling is simply that this show just didn’t perform well enough by internal standards to justify a renewal, even if some executives were fond of it.

So is there a chance that another network could swoop in now and save Poppa’s House? No doubt that this is a fun thing to think about, but the reality here may be disappointing to many. It is rather hard to envision a scenario where that happens just because shows transferring from one network to another are rare, and we have not seen a big enough social-media campaign to make us think it could happen.

If this is truly the end, we really just hope that this is not some larger indictment on the state of sitcoms across all of television. We do tend to hope that this is a formal that does still stick around, mostly because we do tends to think that there is a lot of value that they bring to the table. Also, they are nostalgic! There is a familiarity to this brand of programming that we do not want to see become a lost breed down the line.

