Poppa’s House, The Summit canceled at CBS; no season 2

Ahead of CBS having their upfront presentation in the weeks to come, they have revealed bad news for Poppa’s House and The Summit.

According to a report from Deadline, both of these series have been canceled and there will not be a season for either one. Of the shows, we are admittedly more surprised about the former, given that it does have an audience and also brought Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. together on-screen. If the series was airing on another network, it probably would have survived if it also got the same ratings. This is just a reminder of how high the bar is for success at CBS in general.

As for The Summit, what we have here is a situation of a reality competition show that wrapped last fall and never found a huge audience, despite a lot of promotion. We know that CBS has been trying for years to find a show that manages to join the ranks of The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor, which have all been around for a decades. They’ve tried The Challenge USA, Tough as Nails, the Manu Bennett-hosted show, and a number of other programs over the years; however, none of them have worked.

In the end, we do tend to think that the network is now clearing room for some other shows; yet, at the same time, it remains to be seen what is going to be happening insofar as the fall schedule goes. Our hope, at least for the time being, is that we will get a little bit more clarity on this when we get around to May. There’s always a chance in theory that one of these two shows ends up being picked up elsewhere but for now, we would not bank on that as some sort of sure thing. Why would we?

