Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere date: April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Nobody Wants This season 2 between now and the end of April?

Make no mistake here that we would absolutely want more of the show and soon. Why wouldn’t we, all things considered? One of the things that we are most aware of is that the Kristen Bell show is one of those that really should be back at some point this year. We know that over the past several years, everything from the pandemic to industry strikes has made it hard for series to have smaller breaks between seasons. Moving forward, that could very well change.

As of right now, we do tend to think that Nobody Wants This is going to be back at some point this year. However, at the same time, we do think that we’re going to be waiting a little while still to see any more laughter or romance on the air. Our sentiment is that the series could come back closer to the end of the year; there could be some news about a premiere date over the summer and we hope that at this point, there will be even more reasons to be excited.

Can the series keep up the success that it had in season 1? We absolutely think so, and for a number of different reasons. We do think that there is a real appetite for shows with this particular tone, and there are a number of reasons for that! For starters, it is simply fun, and we do think that when it comes to romance and escapism, there are few better sources for this out there.

What do you most want to see moving into a Nobody Wants This season over at Netflix?

