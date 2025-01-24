Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere date: January 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of January, is there a chance to learn more about a Nobody Wants This season 2?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just point out that the reason for the eagerness around the show’s future is quite simple: The first season of the Kristen Bell – Adam Brody series ended up being a runaway hit! We’re sure that Netflix anticipated that there could be some level of success here, but how did they ever imagine that the show would hit on this level? That was an impossible thing to imagine far in advance.

Because of the series’ success, the road to a season 2 is hopefully going to be a fast one. We know that there were plans at one point for production to start next month, but it remains to be seen if the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles over the past few weeks end up changing that. (The city’s recovery and safety of its residents are of course top priority.)

Regardless of when production for Nobody Wants This does pick up, the good thing about a show like this is that there are no crazy post-production times. By virtue of that, there is a universe where the next season actually does premiere this year. In the world of Netflix, that may feel unheard of when you consider how long it takes for series like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Wednesday. However, it does benefit the streaming service a great deal to have some shows that do allow for some sort of fast turnaround.

Unfortunately, none of this means that a premiere date is going to be announced this month. If you were hoping for any details on that before summer, you are almost sure to be disappointed.

