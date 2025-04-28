Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, April 27, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What more we can say about the Origins prequel to go along with that? There is a lot to anticipate.

We do not foresee any reason to wait on delivering the good news, so let us just start by saying the following here: Both of these shows are going to be back! The flagship series will be kicking off starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will then be followed by the prequel at 10:00. In the case of the latter, we are talking about something especially huge here in the big finale! There is so much at this point to be excited to see.

Want to learn more about what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out synopses for both of these episodes now…

NCIS season 22 episode 19, “Irreconcilable Differences” – McGee’s career and credibility are on the line when he investigates the deputy director for corruption. Also, Torres and Knight receive some surprising news, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18, “Cecilia” – When the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question, on the first season finale of NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, April 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think the latter is going to give you some emotional, powerful stuff — especially when it comes to giving answers on a key part of Gibbs’ life. The finale for the main series is airing next week.

