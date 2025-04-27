Fire Country season 4: Who all could die?

We know at this point that entering Fire Country season 4, there has to be about a million different questions. Consider the headlines!

If you have not seen the reports yet, Stephanie Arcila will be leaving the series and the character of Gabriela. Based on what producers are saying, there are hopes to bring this character back down the road — with that, we don’t think the writers are killing her off. They will likely give her a send-off that makes an element of sense but then beyond that, offer up hope for her future.

Now, here is where things get a little bit harder. Billy Burke is also poised to be leaving the show, and there is really only one way to remove him from the cast: Killing him off. The story has been paved for that, and it is also possible that Walter could be dying at the same time. Jeff Fahey is not a series regular and with that, he could be written off at almost any given time.

Our general feeling at the moment is that we are going to see Vince likely killed, and there is at least a faint chance that Walter goes as well in a big, multi-generational tragedy. We do believe that Sharon will survive, mostly because there has been no indication that Diane Farr is departing the show. Also, that would be too much pain — and we do not really see the value of trauma-dumping something like that on Bode and all of the major characters. You do need to give them something to cling to insofar as hope goes, right? The opening minutes of the premiere are likely going to give us a lot of answers when it comes to resolving the cliffhanger.

