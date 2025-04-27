Found season 3: Where is the renewal? Current odds

At this point in time, there is no official Found season 3 renewal over at NBC. With that, is one going to be coming out soon?

Well, the first thing that we should say is that as of right now, we would very much consider the Shanola Hampton series to be on the bubble. Yet, there are a ton of shows at the network that are. This one is right there with The Irrational, Suits LA, Brilliant Minds, The Hunting Party, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The latter is likely to be canceled or shipped to Peacock. Meanwhile, we are pretty bullish on The Hunting Party at present.

So where do things then stand for Found in general? Out of the series that we mentioned, we do tend to think that at least two of them will be canceled … but we would say that The Irrational or Suits LA is more likely to be put in that position alongside Grosse Pointe.

As for when all of this is going to be sorted out when it comes to a renewal, let’s just go ahead and say that we are in the home stretch. Odds are, we’re going to learn something more between now and the middle of May, mostly because NBC has a 2025-26 schedule to get together. The thing that could be a key determining factor at this point is going to be streaming numbers most likely, as this show may have a better chance of amassing a huge audience over there than some other programs on the current roster. If you are the network, we tend to think that this does matter to you a great extent.

