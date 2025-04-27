Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that the late-show was off due to the Easter holiday; is that changing?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the good news — isn’t it nice to have that now? You are going to be seeing Oliver back with another new episode in just a matter of hours. Not only that, but it is going to be airing starting at 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. Given that we’ve seen later timeslots than this for the show throughout the season, we should really just be happy to have it back when we do.

As for what we are going to be seeing on Last Week Tonight moving forward, where can you really start? We do tend to think that a lot of political headlines are going to be riffed on, just as we tend to think that there is also going to be some sort of somewhat-topical main segment. We know that the series can be somewhat unpredictable and at this point, why would we expect anything else? If you know what John is going to be talking about week in and week out, things do become boring.

We do tend to think that there are going to be some hiatuses here and there the rest of the year and yet still, we do tend to think that we should have a nice little run over the next couple of weeks. We’ve said this before, but we really hope that at some point in the near future, we do get more segments that are internationally-themed in nature. This is where Oliver often does his best work, and we really do not see any reason to fundamentally move away from this stuff now.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it airs?

