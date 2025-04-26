Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 8: New details!

As many of you may be aware at this particular point in time, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 8 is not airing this weekend.

With that in mind, when are you going to actually get it? Well, think May 2. There is always a random hiatus with this show that we tend to get around this time, so it is hard to say that we are necessarily shocked about where we stand at the moment. What may be a bit more surprising, however, is what lies ahead when it comes to the overall story here.

Below, you can see the newly-released Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 8 (“Street Struck”) synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

Raq goes on the offensive as Marvin and Lou attempt to contain the escalating situation. Jukebox joins the search for O-Cee, while Kanan looks into his theory on what happened to Famous.

We’re not going to beat around the bush here: Famous’ death is the real top story on the show at this point and we are eager to get answers on this wherever we possibly can. Kanan is the sort of person who wants all the information all the time, and we can’t say that we are super-shocked about the fact that he suspects his mother Raq is somehow involved in what happened to his friend. Does that mean that his assumption is right? Hardly. This is an ongoing mystery that the show is having a good time unpeeling. Our hope at the moment is that there will be a few more answers by the end of the finale, but there’s no guarantee that they are coming in the immediate future. Be prepared.

