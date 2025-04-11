Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4: Who killed Famous?

We knew in advance of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 that there were going to be some huge storylines we got a chance to see.

So what story stands out above all others at this point? For us personally, it has to be what really happened to Famous. This is a character who was MIA for most of the season, only for it to later come out that he’s actually been killed. His death is a further justification for how Kanan and Jukebox end up as hardened as they are. Famous was such a close confidante and beyond just that, someone whose recklessness was in contrast to a good bit of the rest of the world.

One other reason that Famous’ death is so complicated is that his passing may have been all about various ulterior motives — such as moving other pieces around a chessboard with Kanan and Raq. We know that there are some suspicious of Marvin, or of a dirty cop or two on the force. We honestly think that there are four or five viable suspects at this point who make sense.

If there is a theory regarding the cops here, you can claim that it happened as a result of Howard’s death in the past; or, you could claim that this somehow tied to Stefano ordering a hit. Could this death be viewed as bringing Kanan or Raq more in line? Maybe, but we’d honestly be more interested if there is another twist coming, one that makes everything so much harder to figure out on the outside looking in. The more unpredictable the Power franchise is, the better it turns out to be the bulk of the time. Why change that too much now?

Who do you think killed Famous on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4?

